Left Menu

SA pacers Phehlukwayo, Baartman ruled out of ODIs against India

South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and pacer Ottniel Baartman were on Tuesday ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against India due to injuries. Trailing 0-1, South Africa will be looking to restore parity in the second ODI at Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-12-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 13:40 IST
SA pacers Phehlukwayo, Baartman ruled out of ODIs against India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and pacer Ottniel Baartman were on Tuesday ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against India due to injuries. Phehlukwayo suffered a left-side strain while Baartman was sidelined with a right-side strain. Trailing 0-1, South Africa will be looking to restore parity in the second ODI at Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. Western Province fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has been added to the South Africa squad. Updated South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023