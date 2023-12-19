Left Menu

Yet Another Recognition for AcadAlly; Founder & Director, Yash Prakash, Features in "BW Disrupt List of Young Achievers 30 under 30"

Yash Prakash, the visionary Founder & Director of AcadAlly, has achieved a significant milestone by being featured in the prestigious "BW BusinessWorld Disrupt List of Young Achievers 30 under 30" for 2023. Recognized as one of the top 30 Young Turks of the Indian Start-up Sector, this accomplishment is a testament to AcadAlly's relentless dedication to transforming education through technology and data-driven insights.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 13:49 IST
Yet Another Recognition for AcadAlly; Founder & Director, Yash Prakash, Features in "BW Disrupt List of Young Achievers 30 under 30"
Yash Prakash, Founder & Director, AcadAlly, Features in BW Disrupt List of Young Achievers 30 under 30. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], December 19: Yash Prakash, the visionary Founder & Director of AcadAlly, has achieved a significant milestone by being featured in the prestigious "BW BusinessWorld Disrupt List of Young Achievers 30 under 30" for 2023. Recognized as one of the top 30 Young Turks of the Indian Start-up Sector, this accomplishment is a testament to AcadAlly's relentless dedication to transforming education through technology and data-driven insights.

The inclusion of Yash Prakash in the "BW 30 Under 30" list is not only a personal triumph but also a resounding victory for the entire AcadAlly team, whose unwavering efforts have played a pivotal role in achieving this recognition. AcadAlly's seamless integration with AI technology positions the organization at the forefront of innovation. "This is a big win for team AcadAlly. I want to give a special shout-out to the team AcadAlly. Despite significant challenges, such as convincing investors of the market viability of our AI technology and product development, I have remained committed to transforming education through technology and data-driven insights," Yash Prakash, Founder & Director, AcadAlly.

"This acknowledgement fuels our passion for driving innovation in the digital learning ecosystem. It will propel AcadAlly towards achieving its five-year vision, focusing on growth and harnessing tech-based education as a harbinger of change," says Ridhi Agarwal, Founder of AcadAlly. AcadAlly is a forward-thinking, deep-tech start-up in the education and healthcare sectors. The company is dedicated to transforming the education landscape by leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven analytics to empower students and educators. With its innovative AI engine, LEAP, AcadAlly is committed to delivering personalized and effective learning solutions that align with the National Education Policy (NEP) and transcend geographical and board-related boundaries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023