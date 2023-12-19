China is able to achieve 5% economic growth in 2024, c.bank adviser says

China is able to achieve economic growth of 5% in 2024, Wang Yiming, a policy adviser to the central bank, said on Tuesday.

China's economy is likely to grow 5% next year, if investment could rise 4-5%, consumption could rise 6-7%, and exports could return to growth, Wang told an economic forum in Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)