BISAG-N office inaugurated in New Delhi, elevating PM GatiShakti'

The Office-cum-Training Centre of Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) dedicated to PM GatiShakti was inaugurated yesterday in New Delhi. According to a release, the ceremony, led by Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajesh Kumar Singh, marked a pivotal moment, opening avenues for increased collaboration between BISAG-N and various ministries and states.

As the technical partner for the Logistics Division in the implementation of PM GatiShakti, BISAG-N has been instrumental in developing and maintaining the GIS-based PM GatiShakti NMP platform. The newly inaugurated Office-cum-Training Centre is poised to play a crucial role in advancing the objectives of PM GatiShakti, fostering effective communication with stakeholders, and facilitating real-time analysis and monitoring.

The centre will conduct workshops and training sessions for stakeholders, guiding them in updating their databases on the portal for enhanced functionality. It will serve as a hub for building capacities, and providing training to PM GatiShakti cells of various ministries, departments, and entities at both central and state levels.

The office will function as a resource centre, showcasing practical use cases of PM Gati Shakti for visiting delegations, and highlighting the platform's capabilities. Equipped with state-of-the-art physical and digital IT infrastructure, the office stands ready to support PM GatiShakti's objectives and act as an extended arm of the headquarters in Gujarat.

This inauguration signifies a step forward in the integration of advanced geospatial technology for streamlined logistics and infrastructure development across the nation. (ANI)

