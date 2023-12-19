Left Menu

Mother-son duo killed as car falls into pond in UP's Barabanki

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 19-12-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:14 IST
Mother-son duo killed as car falls into pond in UP's Barabanki
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mother-son duo lost their lives and six other family members were injured when the car in which they were travelling fell into a pond in Rani Bazar area of Barabanki district after the driver lost control over the vehicle, police on Tuesday said.

The accident took place on the Lucknow-Bahraich national highway under the Ramnagar police station area, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Narayan said that Pappu, a resident of Chandnapur village, had gone to Rani Bazar along with his family members to attend a 'griha pravesh' ceremony on Monday evening. When Pappu and his family members were returning late in the night, the driver of the car in which they were travelling tried to negotiate in order to avoid a possible collision with a truck carrying sugarcane, but the vehicle fell into a pond in Rani Bazar, he added.

The eight members of the family were as a result injured, said police, adding that the car was pulled out from the pond and the injured persons were sent to a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Neelam (40) and her son Aman (10), police said, adding both of them died on the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023