Moscow mayor says drone attack thwarted near city
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:28 IST
Russian air defences downed a hostile drone near Moscow on Tuesday, city mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, with no casualties reported.
Two Moscow airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, had restricted flights, a measure often taken during drone attacks.
