BISAG-N Office for PM GatiShakti inaugurated in New Delhi

The Office-cum-Training Centre of Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) for PM GatiShakti was inaugurated by Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Sh. Rajesh Kumar Singh, along with Special Secretary, Logistics Division, DPIIT, Smt. Sumita Dawra and Director General, BISAG-N, Sh. T.P. Singh yesterday at New Delhi. The inauguration marks a significant milestone that shall create new opportunities for regular and enhanced interaction of BISAG-N with line Ministries and State/UTs.

In its capacity as a technical partner to the Logistics Division for PM GatiShakti, BISAG-N has been engaged in the design, development, operationalization, maintenance, and upgradation of the GIS-based PM GatiShakti NMP platform.

The Office-cum-Training Centre will support:

Conducting workshops & imparting training for all the stakeholders and handhold them to effectively update their database on the portal for real-time analysis and monitoring.

It will also provide training and build capacities of PM GatiShakti cells of Ministries/Departments of Government of India, besides, States/ UTs, space application centres / remote sensing agencies / National and District Informatic Centres, etc.

Serve as a resource for showcasing PM GatiSahkti use cases for visiting delegations.

This office is equipped with robust physical and digital IT infrastructure and houses adequate human resource pool. The office will serve as an extended arm to the headquarters in Gujarat.

(With Inputs from PIB)