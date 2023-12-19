Left Menu

Moscow mayor says drone attack thwarted near Russian capital

The Interfax news agency reported that a third Moscow airport, Zhukovsky, also took similar measures. The RIA news agency also cited the management of the airport of the city of Kaluga, southwest of Moscow, as saying it had temporarily restricted take-offs and landings. Russia has in the past attributed similar drone attacks to Ukraine, although Kyiv rarely comments on attacks inside Russian territory.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:07 IST
Moscow mayor says drone attack thwarted near Russian capital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian air defences downed a hostile drone near the capital city Moscow on Tuesday, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, with no casualties reported.

Two Moscow airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, said they had restricted flights, a measure often taken during drone attacks. The Interfax news agency reported that a third Moscow airport, Zhukovsky, also took similar measures. The RIA news agency also cited the management of the airport of the city of Kaluga, southwest of Moscow, as saying it had temporarily restricted take-offs and landings.

Russia has in the past attributed similar drone attacks to Ukraine, although Kyiv rarely comments on attacks inside Russian territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023