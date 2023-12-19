SHELeads100 Launches in Pune

BusinessWire India Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: A historic moment unfolded at the MCCIA (Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture) auditorium on Senapati Bapat Road, as SHELeads100 made its official debut, promising to revolutionize the landscape of women's empowerment. The launch of SHELeads100, an extraordinary event spearheaded by Nikita Vora, Automation Coach, and Digital Marketing Consultant, brought together a diverse group of attendees, including influencers, community founders, and women eager to embark on a journey of growth and leadership.

SHELeads100, standing on five strong pillars -- website, mentoring, networking, marketplace, and training -- aims to provide a holistic support system for women. The vision extends beyond the current offerings, with plans to incorporate sales management, digital marketing management, one-on-one coaching, two-day workshops, and guidance for government schemes soon. The launch event kicked off with an enriching workshop by the keynote speaker, Siji Varghese, CEO, Leaders in Lipstick, whose expertise, and insights set the tone for the entire program. She expressed: "Embracing the extraordinary at SHELeads100, where dreams do not just take flight; they soar across borders. With a vision to amplify women-led businesses globally and a mission to empower 10,000 entrepreneurial journeys, we are crafting a legacy of unprecedented success. Join us in celebrating the unstoppable spirit of women who dare to dream, and together, let us turn aspirations into achievements, one empowered entrepreneur at a time."

Attendees were treated to a thought-provoking panel discussion, delving into pertinent issues, and offering solutions to empower women in various spheres. Nikita Vora, the visionary organizer behind SHELeads100, expressed: "The resounding success of SHELeads100 reflects the hunger for collaboration, learning, and empowerment among women. We aimed to create a platform where insights met inspiration, and the response has been overwhelming."

In a powerful show of solidarity, influencers, and community founders from Pune and beyond rallied behind SHELeads100. Their presence underscored the collective commitment to supporting initiatives that champion gender equality and the rise of women leaders. The MCCIA venue buzzed with energy as attendees actively participated in networking sessions, forging connections that are poised to make a lasting impact. The launch successfully created an environment that fosters collaboration, mentorship, and a shared vision for a future where women thrive in leadership roles.

To express gratitude to the attendees and commemorate the launch, SHELeads100 concluded the event with generously loaded goodie bags. The symbolic gesture encapsulated the essence of the initiative -- providing women with abundant opportunities and resources to navigate and excel in their professional journeys. As SHELeads100 takes its first steps in Pune, Nikita Vora is optimistic about the transformative impact it will have on the lives of women in the region. The launch event served as a catalyst, igniting a wave of enthusiasm and empowerment that will undoubtedly ripple across Pune and beyond. The 18th of December will be remembered as a day when SHELeads100 took flight, ushering in a new era of possibilities for women in leadership.

