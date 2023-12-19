Speeding roadways bus kills pregnant woman in Rajasthan's Kota

A speeding Rajasthan roadways bus ran over a two-month pregnant woman, killing her on the spot here, police said.

The incident took place on Monday evening after the bike in which the woman was travelling with her husband and 10-year-old daughter collided head on with another bike in front of Nevaji Palace on Sakatpura Landmark City Road under the Kunhari police station, they said.

The woman's husband and their daughter also sustained minor injuries in the mishap, police said.

The deceased identified as 40-year-old Gona was the wife of Mukesh, a resident of Baran district, who worked as a cook in a hostel mess in Landmark City area, they said.

The mishap occurred around 6.45 pm on Monday when the deceased woman Gona, accompanied by her daughter Priya (10) and husband Mukesh, was going to the hostel mess in Landmark City area on a motorbike from Sakatpura area, said Circle Inspector Mahendra Meena.

The circle inspector said that the woman and her daughter fell down from the bike after it collided with another motorcycle.

Meanwhile, a speeding Rajasthan roadways bus from the Bhilwara depot ran over the woman killing her on the spot, he added.

Meena said that the woman's husband and daughter being on other side of the bike escaped with minor injuries.

The police handed over the woman's body to her family members after the post-mortem on Tuesday morning and lodged a case of negligent driving against the roadways bus driver, the circle inspector said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

