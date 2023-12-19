Left Menu

10 establishments show willingness to stagger office time on CR's appeal aimed at curbing rush

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 18:19 IST
10 establishments show willingness to stagger office time on CR's appeal aimed at curbing rush
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Railway's appeal to stagger office timings to reduce peak hour rush on trains in Mumbai's suburban network has received a favourable response from 10 establishments, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), officials said. A spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) on Tuesday said the office of Poster Master General in south Mumbai and some private companies, including Bajaj Electricals and Godrej & Boyce, have also shown willingness for this move. In October this year, CR's Mumbai divisional manager Rajanish Goyal had appealed to the government and corporate sectors to stagger their office timing in order to reduce crowding on board the trains running in the suburban network.

Before writing to government and private offices about it, the CR's Mumbai division implemented the staggered work schedule in its office on November 1 on a trial basis and also invited suggestions from the employees regarding it.

Of the 32,000 employees in the CR's Mumbai division, more than 1,500 work in the DRM office, and they were given the choice of flexible work slots of 9.30 am to 5.54 pm and 11.30 am to 7.45 pm.

A spokesperson of the Central Railway said that as per its appeal, six establishments - the Post Master General office, BSE, BARC, All India Association of Industries, Bajaj Electricals, IRB Infrastructure Developer, agreed to stagger their office timings.

After that, four more organisations - General Insurance Corporation, Godrej & Boyce, Gammon India Ltd, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, are also ready for staggered office timing, the spokesperson said.

The Central Railway operates train services between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kasara and Khopoli (located in Thane and Raigad districts respectively) on the Main line. It also operates suburban services on the Harbour line from CSMT to Panvel (Raigad district) and Goregaon (Mumbai), from Thane to Vashi (Navi Mumbai) and Panvel on the Trans-Harbour line and on Belapur-Seawood-Kharkopar line. Around 35 lakh commuters travel on the local trains every day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023