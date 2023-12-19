Left Menu

ONDC, Meta partner to support small businesses unlock power of digital commerce

To kick off the partnership, over the next two years, Meta will digitally upskill five lakh MSMEs through its Meta Small Business Academy.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 19:16 IST
ONDC, Meta partner to support small businesses unlock power of digital commerce
ONDC and Meta partnered to support small businesses unlock power of digital commerce (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and social media giant Meta on Tuesday partnered to help small businesses unlock the power of digital commerce besides giving them buyer and seller experiences on WhatsApp. Meanwhile, ONDC will help these business solution providers become seller apps, bringing the businesses they service onto the ONDC Network and helping them drive commerce.

Incorporated on December 31, 2021, ONDC goes beyond the current platform-centric digital commerce model where the buyer and seller have to use the same platform or application to be digitally visible and do a business transaction. ONDC is a non-profit company established by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to develop open e-commerce.

To kick off the partnership, over the next two years, Meta will digitally upskill five lakh MSMEs through its Meta Small Business Academy. Born out of Meta's commitment to up-skill 10 million small businesses across the country, Meta Small Business Academy offers a certification to empower entrepreneurs and marketers to gain critical digital marketing skills to grow on the Meta apps.

"Today, for any business to grow, it is critical for them to market themselves and reach a wider audience. Our partnership with Meta will not only digitally upskill these businesses but will also enable them to connect with a customer base far and wide," said T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC. According to Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President, Meta in India, "Meta has been a frontrunner in partnering with the government and the industry to advance digital inclusion, especially for MSMEs across India."

"Our partnership with ONDC builds on supporting the government's vision for Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and furthering our ongoing commitment to skilling small businesses and aiding this rapid digital transformation and growth story in the country," Devanathan added. Earlier this year, Meta launched the 'WhatsApp Se Wyapaar' program to upskill 10 million traders across 29 states in 11 Indian languages on the WhatsApp Business app. Today, there are more than 200 million users of the WhatsApp Business app across the world, and more than 60 per cent of people on WhatsApp in India message a business account holder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023