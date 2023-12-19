CISF earns Rs 16.07 crore by providing consultancy services

The CISF, which guards vital installations such as nuclear plants, airports and metro networks, has earned a revenue of Rs 16.07 crore from 228 establishments by providing consultancy services.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides technical consultancy services to industrial establishments in both the public and the private sectors.

''The CISF has generated a revenue of Rs 16.07 crore from 228 establishments from consultancy services,'' he said in a written reply.

The minister said the consultancy fee is calculated on the basis of the expenditure incurred by the government on the board of officers conducting the consultancy plus contingency charges at a rate of 10 per cent.

The methodology of calculating the consultancy fee takes into account factors such as the number of employees, gross turnover figures in a financial year and geographical expanse of the industrial establishment, he said.

Replying to another question, Rai said plans to take up international security consultancy by the CISF are not under consideration at present.

