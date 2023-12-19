Left Menu

EIB and VGP sign €150M loan to support solar panel installation on European roofs

The newly installed photovoltaics will generate up to 190 GWh in renewable electricity per year, enough to cover the consumption of 110 000 Europeans.

Today, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and VGP Renewable Energy N.V. signed a €150 million framework loan that will support solar panel installation on the roofs of VGP’s logistics centres across the European Union.

The ten-year loan will contribute to accelerating the energy transition, strengthen the security of power supply and boost climate action. It is part of the EIB’s dedicated contribution to REPowerEU, the plan designed to end Europe’s dependence on fossil-fuel imports. It will also reduce the carbon footprint of VGP and its clients.

VGP Renewable Energy N.V. is a wholly owned subsidiary of VGP, a listed pan-European real estate business specialised in the acquisition, development and management of warehouses and semi-industrial buildings. The company is implementing an ambitious initiative to expand its renewable energy production within its real estate portfolio across 14 EU countries. The focus of this programme is the installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic systems.

The newly installed photovoltaics will generate up to 190 GWh in renewable electricity per year, enough to cover the consumption of 110 000 Europeans. A significant part of the electricity will be used onsite, improving the viability of the project. The installation is planned on existing roof areas, meaning the project will not require additional land. Furthermore, it will increase the value of the buildings through new business use.

“There is large untapped potential for renewable energy on the roofs of warehouses and other industrial buildings,” said EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros, who is responsible for energy-related operations. “With loans like that to VGP Renewable Energy N.V., we can help save scarce agricultural land and natural spaces while increasing renewable energy production. More renewables will help Europe to break away from fossil fuels and lower its dependency on energy imports. Ultimately, this will not only be a win for the climate, but also bring down electricity prices, which is in everybody’s interest.”

Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP, commented: “We are delighted about the collaboration with the European Investment Bank, which reflects the key role of buildings in enabling the green and efficient electrification in Europe’s energy transition. This is another important recognition of VGP's efforts to enable the transformation to a low carbon society.”

