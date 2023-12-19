Left Menu

ADB joins Vanuatu in commissioning Brenwe hydropower plant

VEAP aims to increase the island’s grid access from 8% to 14%.

Updated: 19-12-2023 21:16 IST
ADB joins Vanuatu in commissioning Brenwe hydropower plant
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today joined the Government of Vanuatu and members of the Malekula community in  commissioning  the Brenwe hydropower plant and transmission and distribution line extension in Malekula which will deliver sustainable, affordable power to residents and businesses.

The construction of the 400-kilowatt hydropower plant is part of the ADB-supported Vanuatu Energy Access Project (VEAP). Vanuatu’s Prime Minister Charlot Salwai and Minister for Climate Change Adaptation, Energy, Environment, Meteorology and Geohazards and Disaster Management Ralph Regenvanu led the ribbon-cutting and plaque unveiling ceremony. ADB Senior Country Officer Nancy Wells was present in the event.

“This transformational project demonstrates that a full shift from fossil fuel-based power generation is possible,” said Mr. Salwai. “Through this project, Vanuatu is one step closer to providing clean, affordable, and reliable electricity to all.”

“VEAP will light up more people’s lives by providing them better access to safe, reliable power,” said Ms. Wells. “ADB is committed to assisting the Government of Vanuatu reach its renewable energy targets.”

The project constructs transmission and distribution lines that will help further connect more households to the grid and bring renewable energy from the hydropower plant to households in Malekula. About 22 kilometers of transmission lines in Malekula have been commissioned to help bring grid-quality electricity supply to previously underserved areas. VEAP aims to increase the island’s grid access from 8% to 14%. 

The project began in 2017 with a $15.1 million funding from ADB’s ordinary capital resources, the Asian Development Fund (ADF), the Strategic Climate Fund, and the Government of Vanuatu. In 2021, ADB provided a $6 million grant through the ADF, which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries. The government contributed another $1.2 million to upgrade the power distribution networks from a single wire to a three-phase system.

