All train passengers stranded in flood-hit southern TN rescued: Southern Railway

All the 809 train passengers stranded at the heavily flooded Srivaikuntam near Thoothukudi in southern Tamil Nadu were rescued on Tuesday, Southern Railway said.

By Tuesday evening, out of the 809 passengers, 509 people were evacuated from the Srivaikuntam Railway Station.

They were taken by buses to Vanchi Maniyacchi Railway station from where a special train is set to take them to Chennai.

Of the 300 other train passengers who were accommodated at a school in Srivaikuntam, 270 passengers moved out on their own as most of them belonged to the nearby places. ''The remaining 30 passengers are also being evacuated with the help of RPF and they will be moved by road to Maniyachhi. Station,'' a Southern Railway release here said. Asked about the claim made earlier in the day that Defence personnel commenced work to rescue train passengers at Srivaikuntam by engaging a helicopter, the Railway official who had confirmed it told PTI that it was a 'mistake of fact.' While it was true that they rescued people, it happened in a nearby location, he added. Three Air Force choppers air-dropped food packets and water to the stranded passengers.

The stranded passengers waded through water which was below knee level (since the water had receded) for a distance of about 3 km.

Later, they were taken by buses to Maniyacchi station after the Railway medical team rendered medical assistance. Those who needed help, like elderly passengers, were carried on stretchers with the help of the RPF and NDRF.

''Southern Railway in coordination with NDRF, State Fire service and Air Force safely evacuated all the stranded passengers from Srivaikuntam station and school.'' The official release said on December 17, (21.19 hours), the passengers of express train No 20606 (Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore, Chendur Express) 'remained stranded' at Srivaikuntam Railway Station and a school nearby.

The train had to be 'terminated at the station' due to unsafe track conditions ahead. Due to the 'extreme speed of water currents' and breaches en route, no rescue team could reach the location on Monday.

''Even the chopper belonging to the Indian Air Force that taken off from Sulur base at 16:40 of 18-12-2023 could not air drop the food and relief material due to adverse weather conditions and poor lighting.'' Food and water was arranged with the help of state police and local people at both the school and at Srivaikuntam Railway station. Railway staff of Madurai Division were the first to reach Srivaikuntam station. RPF team from Tirunelveli besides two commercial supervisors rushed to Srivaikuntam on December 18 with water bottles and other food items braving the extreme water currents by using different modes of transport. ''...towards the end (they) walked in the above chest level flood water for about 3 kms and supplied water and other food items to the passengers. This instilled great hope for rescue amongst stranded passengers.'' After the Railway team reached, the NDRF also reached the spot '30 long hours' later. All immediately swung into the evacuation process along with Railway Protection Force and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.

