Boeing plane departs from closed Kyiv airport on technical flight

Ukraine's Boryspil International Airport, which is closed due to war, saw the departure of a Boeing 777-300 operated by local airline Skyline Express on a technical flight on Tuesday, it said on its Facebook page.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:08 IST
Ukraine's Boryspil International Airport, which is closed due to war, saw the departure of a Boeing 777-300 operated by local airline Skyline Express on a technical flight on Tuesday, it said on its Facebook page. The flight was a sign Ukraine's infrastructure remains in working condition and safety can be granted despite constant Russian air attacks.

"A technical transfer of the Boeing 777-300 was performed from Kyiv-Boryspil Airport (KBP) to an airport in Europe, as per the request of the operator, Ukrainian airline Skyline Express," the airport said on its Facebook page. Video released by the airport showed a plane taking off and part of runaway, with no sign of damage.

The airport said this was the fourth successful departure since airport operations were disrupted due to the war. Ukraine aims to reopen Boryspil as soon as possible once conditions permit, saying its air defence capabilities have become significantly stronger.

"Even with the closure of the airspace, Boryspil Airport remains focused on ensuring operational readiness and financial stability, in particular in terms of infrastructure maintenance and maintaining personnel certification," the airport said.

