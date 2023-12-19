Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields slide to new multi-month lows

Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday, reversing the previous day's rise, as investors looked towards the prospect of steep interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank next year.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:12 IST
Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday, reversing the previous day's rise, as investors looked towards the prospect of steep interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank next year. Germany's 10-year yield was last down 7 basis points (bps) at 2.01%. That was just above the nine-month low touched the previous day, before it ended up rising 6 bps.

Comments from ECB officials were likely behind some of the move, said Jussi Hiljanen, head of European rates strategy at lender SEB, although numerous analysts said it was hard to see a precise driver. France's Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday that interest rates should fall next year and that the ECB will bring inflation back down to 2% by 2025 at "the very latest".

Greece's Yannis Stournaras struck a tougher tone on Monday, telling Reuters that inflation must be stably below 3% by the middle of next year before borrowing costs can fall. Italy's 10-year bond yield, seen as a benchmark for the euro zone's more indebted countries, was last down 13 bps at 3.638%, its lowest since December last year.

The closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields fell to just below 164 bps on Tuesday, its tightest in almost four months. Data on Tuesday confirmed that euro zone inflation slowed sharply to 2.4% in November year-on-year. Month-on-month inflation was revised down to -0.6%, although many economists expect price pressures to tick up again in the coming months.

"Yesterday there was a chorus of ECB Governing Council members, even some dovish members, pushing back (against the) market's aggressive rate cut expectations," Hiljanen said. "This morning Francois Villeroy de Galhau expressed a quite neutral view on policy outlook," he added. "He is quite an influential centrist member... and his comments may have contributed to ECB policy rate expectations falling just a tad after creeping higher yesterday."

In a closely watched announcement, Germany said on Tuesday it plans to issue 440 billion euros ($481.49 billion) of debt in 2024, down from around 500 billion euros in 2023. Germany's budget plans have been thrown into disarray by a November court ruling that cancelled the transfer of 60 billion euros worth of pandemic-era cash to a green fund.

Emmanouil Karimalis, UBS rates strategist, said the issuance was about 20 billion euros less than the bank expected, which could help explain part of the fall in bond yields. Germany's 2-year bond yield was last down 3 bps at 2.52%. It touched a nine-month low of 2.458% last week.

($1 = 0.9138 euros)

