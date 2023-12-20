Left Menu

Automakers oppose US bid to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2023 05:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 05:52 IST
Major automakers including General Motors, Toyota and Volkswagen said on Tuesday they oppose a bid by U.S. auto safety regulators to require the recall of 52 million air bag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive.

Officials with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said at a public hearing that the inflators produced by those two auto suppliers should be recalled because they may rupture and send metal fragments flying.

It would be one of the largest recalls in U.S. history.

