Zealand Pharma signs €90M loan with EIB to advance research and development pipeline

Danish biotechnology company Zealand Pharma A/S has signed a loan facility of €90 million with the European Investment Bank (EIB), the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by the Member States. Zealand focuses on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, and will use the EIB funding to advance its differentiated research and development pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates targeting obesity, rare diseases and chronic inflammation.

The project is made possible with the support of the InvestEU programme, which aims to mobilise over €372 billion in additional investment for EU policy priorities over the period 2021-2027.

“The EIB is committed to supporting European innovation where and when it can,” said EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros. “Zealand Pharma’s innovation can have important benefits for people suffering from a range of disorders which the company’s research and development efforts focus on, meaning that our support is also in line with our mission statement of improving people’s lives.”

European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said: “R&D activities and the development of innovative medicines require a substantial and sustained level of investment. It’s great to see that the InvestEU programme is contributing significantly to this effort, helping to ensure that Europe remains a leader in cutting-edge research and development of novel medicinal solutions, whilst focusing on the unmet medical needs of patients.”

“We are very pleased with the endorsement and support from the EIB for our investments in our R&D pipeline”, said Henriette Wennicke, Chief Financial Officer of Zealand Pharma. “This loan facility will further strengthen the financial position of Zealand Pharma, enabling us to invest in our differentiated obesity assets while better positioning us to secure commercial partnerships for our rare disease assets”.

The EIB is committed to supporting innovative companies in maintaining their European footprint and boosting their competitiveness. Zealand’s drug candidates focus on areas with significant unmet medical needs, including obesity, rare diseases and chronic inflammation, meaning that supporting the research and development can ultimately enable better medical care for people across the European Union and beyond.