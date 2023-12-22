Left Menu

Air passenger traffic will have minimal impact of grounding of 200 aircraft: Report

The likely grounding of 200 aircraft by March next year will have minimal impact on air passenger traffic, according to a report.Air passenger traffic is expected to reach about 375 million passengers, 1.09 times of pre-pandemic levels, in the current fiscal, the report by credit ratings agency CareEdge said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 21:47 IST
Air passenger traffic will have minimal impact of grounding of 200 aircraft: Report
  • Country:
  • India

The likely grounding of 200 aircraft by March next year will have minimal impact on air passenger traffic, according to a report.

Air passenger traffic is expected to reach about 375 million passengers, 1.09 times of pre-pandemic levels, in the current fiscal, the report by credit ratings agency CareEdge said. Research and advisory firm CAPA India had late last month said Indian airlines fleet continues to be severely constrained and close to 200 aircraft may go out of operations by the end of FY24 due to supply chain issues and maintenance purposes.

''Despite the projection of around 200 aircraft being grounded by March 2024, the impact on traffic is expected to be minimal, at 3-4 per cent,'' CareEdge Ratings Director Maulesh Desai said. This is attributed to the extension of wet leases and an increase in passenger load, he said.

Noting that passenger traffic will reach new heights in the next fiscal, with a healthy Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14 per cent from FY23 to FY25, the ratings agency said the forecast for the current fiscal is based on the robustness of domestic traffic and a complete recovery in international traffic. Furthermore, leverage for Public Private Partnership (PPP) airports is projected to improve in FY24, supported by buoyancy in passenger volumes and the anticipated tariff hike for certain airports. ''We also expect a likely increase in non-aeronautical revenue per passenger by 1.4 times in FY24 compared to pre-Covid levels of FY19 for PPP airports, driven by an increase in transaction value per passenger,'' Desai added. Over time, there has been a noteworthy decrease in the delay of tariff order issuances within existing PPP concessions, reflecting a favourable regulatory environment for the airport sector, the ratings agency said. ''CareEdge Ratings believe that establishing parity in tariff computation method for major and non-major airports is essential to reduce delays following the privatisation of non-major airports,'' CareEdge Ratings Associate Director Palak Vyas said.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority has approved a significant increase in the Regulatory Asset Base to support capacity expansion and efficiency enhancements, as per the ratings agency.

''This increase pertains to seven tariff orders issued to PPP airports in the last two years, which bodes well from a credit perspective,'' said Vyas. However, AERA has ''deferred'' about 12 per cent of the approved aggregate revenue requirements to the subsequent control period in these orders. ''This deferral may dilute the cash flow cushion in the initial years,'' he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023