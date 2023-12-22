6-month ban on strike by govt employees in Uttarakhand under ESMA
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:15 IST
The Uttarakhand government on Friday put a ban on strike by its employees for six months.
The decision was taken in public interest under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, according to a notification issued by the state government.
