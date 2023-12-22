Left Menu

6-month ban on strike by govt employees in Uttarakhand under ESMA

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:15 IST
6-month ban on strike by govt employees in Uttarakhand under ESMA
The Uttarakhand government on Friday put a ban on strike by its employees for six months.

The decision was taken in public interest under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, according to a notification issued by the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

