France grounds flight carrying 303 Indians on human trafficking suspicion: Reports

A Nicaragua-bound plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates UAE carrying 303 Indian passengers has been grounded in France over suspected human trafficking, French authorities were quoted as saying by the local media on Friday.According to a Le Monde newspaper report, the national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-12-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 00:03 IST
A Nicaragua-bound plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrying 303 Indian passengers has been grounded in France over suspected ''human trafficking", French authorities were quoted as saying by the local media on Friday.

According to a 'Le Monde' newspaper report, the national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation. Special investigators are questioning all those aboard and two people are in custody pending further examination, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The prefecture in the northeastern department of Marne said the A340, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, ''remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing'' on Thursday. The Vatry airport, located 150 kilometers east of Paris, serves mostly budget airlines.

The newspaper report says the prefecture said the plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals who had probably been working in the UAE. After landing in France, the passengers were first kept on the aircraft, but then let out and given individual beds in the terminal building. The entire airport was cordoned off by police.

The prosecutor's office said an anonymous tip signalled that the flight was carrying people who could be victims of human trafficking. Passengers were eventually transferred into the main hall of the small Vatry airport, where cots were set up for them to stay overnight on Thursday, the administration for the Marne region told the newspaper.

Investigators from a specialised French organised crime unit, border police and aviation gendarmes are working on the case.

Legend Airlines is yet to comment on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

