Texas-Mexico international rail crossings reopening
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2023 00:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 00:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration said on Friday it was reopening two key international crossings between Texas and Mexico to rail traffic five days after they had been closed.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said operations will resume at 2 p.m. ET at the international railway crossing bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas.
