32 per cent vehicles in Kerala not insured, says Transport dept

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-12-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 09:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Thirty-two per cent of vehicles in Kerala are currently uninsured, posing a threat to several lives, state Transport Commissioner, S Sreejith has said.

Sreejith said the Motor Vehicle Department was making all-out efforts to achieve complete insurance coverage for all vehicles.

Sreejith made this statement during a recent Women’s Motorcycle Rally as part of the IRDAI mandated insurance awareness drive launched by general insurer Magma HDI at Thiruvananthapuram.

''Putting several lives at huge risk, 32 per cent of the vehicles on the Kerala roads are currently uninsured. In a bid to address this alarming statistic, the Motor Vehicle Department is on an all-out effort to achieve complete insurance coverage for all vehicles,'' Sreejith was quoted in a release.

Emphasizing the importance of insurance, he said apart from vehicles, people should also be aware of its need for themselves and their assets as well.

Magma HDI, in the release said that low insurance awareness has been cited as one of the key reasons for low insurance penetration.

Amit Bhandari, the Chief Technical Officer of the company said the Women's Motorcycle Rally was a unique blend of empowerment and education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

