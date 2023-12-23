Left Menu

India's first wide-body A350 aircraft to arrive today, to join Air India fleet

The wait is over, as Air India's first A350 aircraft with new livery will make its touchdown later today.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 13:17 IST
India's first wide-body A350 aircraft to arrive today, to join Air India fleet
Air India A350 aircraft (Image: Air India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wait is over, as Air India's first wide-body aircraft, A350, with new livery will make its touchdown on Saturday. Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said this in his weekly message to the employees yesterday."After many months of planning, the first aircraft, and the first to sport our new livery and interior, will arrive in Delhi tomorrow."

There are a number of post-arrival regulatory processes that need to be completed, including customs clearance, various DGCA checks on equipment, as well as a series of ground tests and proving flights to demonstrate procedures in action before it is certified to carry passengers. "Thereafter, we will be operating short sectors for a few months so that we can familiarise our pilots with the new aircraft under the tutelage of experienced instructors, and to build a pool sufficient to support long-haul A350 operations later in the year," Wilson wrote in his message to the employees.

Wilson said the rest of its six initial A350s will join the fleet mid-2024. The new livery signifies a fresh chapter for Air India and reflects the airline's commitment to offering a modern and visually appealing experience for passengers.

The airline recently shared the first image of the A350 aircraft on social media platform X. Recently, Tata-owned Air India has outlined ambitious expansion plans, with an order for 40 Airbus A350 aircraft set to be integrated gradually in the upcoming years.

Air India has solidified its order for 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing flights, collectively valued at USD 70 billion at list prices. This strategic move comes as the airline aims for a turnaround under its new ownership, Tata. Air India secured purchase agreements for these aircraft with Airbus and Boeing during the Paris Air Show in June of this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants; Bayer wins latest Roundup cancer trial, ending losing streak and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023