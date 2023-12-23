Left Menu

Move to resume government bus services in Manipur suffers setback

The Churachandpur-bound bus could not go beyond Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district, the official said.This comes two days after the home department issued a notice that the highways are operational and open for use for all.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 23-12-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 19:30 IST
Move to resume government bus services in Manipur suffers setback
  • Country:
  • India

Attempts to resume Manipur State Transport (MST) services on Saturday suffered a setback after buses heading from the state capital to the hill districts could not go beyond Imphal valley.

Officials said one MST bus left for the northern district of Senapati through NH-2 while another left from Malom for the southern district of Churachandpur through Tiddim Road under heavy security cover.

''The Senapati-bound bus returned from Kanglatongbi area in Imphal West district as it could not move towards Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The Churachandpur-bound bus could not go beyond Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district,'' the official said.

This comes two days after the home department issued a notice that the highways are ''operational and open for use for all''. The notice also informed that ''for convenience and security of people using the highways, additional security forces have been deployed under the operational command of senior officers.'' Meanwhile, a total shutdown was called in Kangpokpi district in protest against the resumption of bus services. A large number of volunteers and womenfolk hit the streets to stop private vehicles plying on NH-2 (Kangpokpi section), official added. On Friday, Churachandpur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum had informed that all areas between Churachandpur and Bishnupur had been sealed from December 23 to January 5 ''for security reasons'' and that non-tribals will not be allowed to move in or outside the district.

Kangpokpi district-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) had also opposed the home department notice and said the ''notice is issued to portray normalisation in the violence-hit state.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023