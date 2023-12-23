Left Menu

Flexible airspace use can potentially save Rs 1,000 cr annually for airlines: Govt

Total savings so far from August 2020 - Rs 640.7 crore and total CO2 reduction is 1.37 lakh tonnes, the release said.During the year, domestic air passenger traffic rose significantly.On November 19 this year, airlines in India flew 4,56,910 domestic passengers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 20:21 IST
Flexible airspace use can potentially save Rs 1,000 cr annually for airlines: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Airlines will have potential savings of Rs 1,000 crore annually with the flexible use of airspace that helps in reducing flight time, fuel usage and carbon emissions, according to the civil aviation ministry.

In a review of the aviation sector released on Saturday, the ministry also said that a record number of commercial pilot licences at 1,562 have been issued this year till December 18 by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

To address the issue of congestion at airports, the ministry said additional space has been created at various airports by restructuring the available terminal infrastructure to augment capacity at several passenger touch points.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that earlier about 40 per cent of the airspace was unavailable for civilian use, resulting in aircraft adopting circuitous routes to reach their destinations.

The Indian Air Force controls 30 per cent of the national airspace and out of that, 30 per cent has been released as upper airspace under flexible use of airspace, the release said.

As part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, IAF has agreed to release these portions of airspace for civilian use, the ministry said, adding that 129 conditional routes have been promulgated.

''This will lead to significant savings in flight time, fuel usage and reduction in carbon emission.

''The potential savings to the airlines will be to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore per annum. Total savings so far from August 2020 - Rs 640.7 crore and total CO2 reduction is 1.37 lakh tonnes,'' the release said.

During the year, domestic air passenger traffic rose significantly.

''On November 19 this year, airlines in India flew 4,56,910 domestic passengers. This was the highest single-day air traffic since the pandemic hit, marking a remarkable 7.4 per cent surge above pre-Covid averages,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023