Left Menu

Gadkari reviews infra projects in Goa; link road to Mopa airport to be completed by April

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday reviewed the progress of various infrastructure projects in Goa.Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, several MLAs and senior state government officials were present in the meeting chaired by the Union minister of road transport and highways.During the meeting, it was decided that a major link road to Manohar International Airport at Mopa will be completed by April 2024.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-12-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 20:54 IST
Gadkari reviews infra projects in Goa; link road to Mopa airport to be completed by April
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday reviewed the progress of various infrastructure projects in Goa.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, several MLAs and senior state government officials were present in the meeting chaired by the Union minister of road transport and highways.

''During the meeting, it was decided that a major link road to Manohar International Airport at Mopa will be completed by April 2024. Work on the six-lane elevated corridor at Porvorim, the foundation stone of which was laid by Gadkari on Friday, will begin in January,'' a senior official said.

''The road connecting the highway to Mormugao Port in Vasco town would be completed by April next year. The new bridge across Zuari river in Borim village has been granted tentative approval by National Highway Authority of India,'' he added.

The Union minister reviewed the appointment of a consultant for a 'Ring Road' to curb congestion on the Goa stretch of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari and Goa-Hyderabad highways, he said.

It was decided in the meeting that no toll will be imposed on internal roads in Goa, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023