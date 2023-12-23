UP's liquor policy shows difference between BJP govt's 'words and actions': AAP's Sanjeev Jha

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh's new liquor policy shows the difference between the BJP government's ''words and actions''.

''The Yogi government is preparing to make Uttar Pradesh a hub for alcohol sales, allowing open sales at railway stations, metro stations, and bus stands,'' Jha said at a press conference here.

''Uttar Pradesh's new alcohol policy clearly shows the difference between the BJP government's words and actions,'' he added.

The legislator further alleged that the people in Uttar Pradesh voted for the BJP for their children's good education, health facilities and jobs, but the ''government is making alcohol easily available to the youth''.

