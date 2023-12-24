Drone explodes near vessel in Bab al-Mandab; crew reported safe -UKMTO
An Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) exploded near a vessel in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, 45 nautical miles southwest of Saleef, Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported on Saturday. "Vessel reports no damage, all crew reported safe. Authorities are investigating," UKMTO said in an advisory note.
"Vessel reports no damage, all crew reported safe. Authorities are investigating," UKMTO said in an advisory note. Earlier in the day, UKMTO said vessels were being advised to transit with caution, the statement said.
