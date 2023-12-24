Left Menu

PM Modi will hold roadshow, address public meeting in Ayodhya on Dec 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow and address a public meeting after inaugurating an airport in the temple town of Ayodhya on December 30, officials said on Sunday.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 24-12-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 18:41 IST
PM Modi will hold roadshow, address public meeting in Ayodhya on Dec 30
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow and address a public meeting after inaugurating an airport in the temple town of Ayodhya on December 30, officials said on Sunday. He will also inaugurate the redeveloped railway station in Ayodhya. The airport will be inaugurated ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.

According to an official, the roadshow will cover a distance of about 15 km between the airport and the railway station and pass through Dharam Path, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Ram Path, Tedhi Bazaar and Mohabra intersection.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI, ''The prime minister will inaugurate the Ayodhya airport first and then he will move to the railway station in a roadshow.'' At the railway station, he will flag off Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. The prime minister will then return to the airport by road and address a public meeting there.

On the route of the roadshow, cultural programmes will be staged at 51 places and sages and sants will bless the prime minister.

The first flight to Ayodhya is scheduled to reach at 11.20 am after taking off from Delhi at 10 am.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation of a five-kilometer-long flyover between the railway station to the airport.

Modi is also expected to visit the famed Hanuman Garhi Temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023