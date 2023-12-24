Left Menu

Fire in Delhi-bound Sadbhavana Express' pantry car

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 24-12-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 19:46 IST
  Country:
  India

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 24 ( PTI) A fire broke out in the pantry car of the Delhi-bound Sadbhavana Express near the Shivanagar Railway station of the district on Sunday, officials said.

Arvind Kumar Pandey, the Sultanpur Government Railway Police station's SHO, said, ''The fire broke out apparently because of a short circuit in the pantry car of Sadbhavana Express.'' ''The blaze started around 3:30 PM and it was put off by the railway staff. No passenger was injured in the incident,'' he said.

Railway and local police reached officials the spot and the 14013 Sultanpur-Anand Vihar train left after a halt of about 90 minutes.

The passengers in the adjoining coaches alighted from the train because of the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

