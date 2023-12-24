Rapport built by Modi govt helped in rescue ops abroad, changed perception about India: VK Singh

The rapport built by the Narendra Modi government with other countries after coming to power in 2014 helped in building ties and also in rescue operations abroad, Union minister General V K Singh (retd) said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the Sagar Manthan conclave organised by Panchjanya magazine in south Goa, Singh referred to various rescue operations carried out by India in war zones to bring back its citizens.

He said, unlike its predecessors, the Modi government sent delegations to the UN-affiliated countries in various regions, a move that helped change their perception of India. ''When the BJP government came to power in the year 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a guarantee to the people of India that wherever they get stranded, the government will rescue them, and it started from Operation Raahat,'' he said.

Operation Raahat involved the evacuation of Indian citizens and foreign nationals from strife-torn Yemen in 2015. Before 2014, Indian governments followed a tradition of sending delegations only to regions like Europe, America or Canada or to some countries in Southeast Asia, he said.

''After 2014, the Modi government took a decision to send a delegation led by a minister to 192 countries affiliated to the United Nations. It took three years for us to complete it,'' said the minister of state for highways and road transport.

During these three years, Indian delegations visited all the countries including some nations which never expected such visits, he said.

''These visits changed perception about India, which led to the development of friendship and trust with India, which could be witnessed during the later days. India didn't differentiate between a small or a big country,'' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)