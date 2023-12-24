Left Menu

Nagaland gears up to celebrate Christmas

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 24-12-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 19:56 IST
People in Christian-majority Nagaland made preparations to celebrate Christmas on Monday.

Churches and homes in towns and villages have been illuminated with decorative lights.

Marking the festive season, educational institutes are on winter vacation while all government offices have also been closed from December 22 till January 1.

While business establishments generally remain closed on Sundays, shopkeepers put up stalls on streets of state capital Kohima and commercial hub Dimapur where people were seen making last-moment purchases.

People were also seen revelling in groups and churches were holding prayer services on Christmas eve.

On Christmas, churches across the state have arranged for special services and feasts to celebrate the occasion.

