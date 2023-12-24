Left Menu

Portion of Jammu-Srinagar national highway caves in, traffic suspended for hours

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 20:14 IST
Portion of Jammu-Srinagar national highway caves in, traffic suspended for hours
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended for over six hours on Sunday after a nearly 100-metre stretch of the thoroughfare caved in amid the ongoing work on a four-laning project in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

The 270-km highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The 100-metre stretch at Hingni near Ramsoo caved in around 10:30 am, prompting immediate suspension of traffic, the traffic department officials said.

The concerned agency immediately pressed into service its men and machines, and managed to partially restore traffic on the highway around 4:30 pm by cutting the adjoining hill, they said.

There is very slow movement of traffic between Ramban and Banihal as efforts are on to clear the stranded vehicles, the officials said.

They advised commuters to strictly follow the directions of the department and follow lane discipline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023