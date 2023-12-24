Left Menu

Youths take out rally for strict land laws in Uttarakhand

In the afternoon, thousands of people came out on the road shouting slogans.The protesters demanded restoration of the land laws that were relaxed during the tenure of the Trivendra Singh Rawat government. The Rawat government had decided to relax the land laws to promote industrialisation in the state.

24-12-2023
Thousands of people took out a rally here on Sunday demanding restoration of stringent land laws and considering 1950 as 'off date' for domicile certificate.

