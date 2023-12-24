Left Menu

Five killed, two injured in road accident in Telangana

Five people were killed and two others suffered injuries in a road accident in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Sunday, police said.Two cars rammed into each other on the highway near Maktal in the district on Sunday evening, they said.One of the cars appeared to have tried to overtake another vehicle but crashed into a car coming from the opposite direction, they said.There were four occupants in one car and three in another vehicle.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 21:43 IST
Five killed, two injured in road accident in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and two others suffered injuries in a road accident in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

Two cars rammed into each other on the highway near Maktal in the district on Sunday evening, they said.

One of the cars appeared to have tried to overtake another vehicle but crashed into a car coming from the opposite direction, they said.

There were four occupants in one car and three in another vehicle. Out of the seven, five people were killed and two sustained injuries. The injured were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023