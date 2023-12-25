Left Menu

Two dead, 12 injured as minibus plunges into gorge in J-K's Reasi

Two people were killed and 12 injured on Monday when a minibus carrying a wedding party skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, police said. One of the critically injured people -- 17-year-old Tahir Ahmad -- succumbed while being shifted to Rajouri for specialised treatment, the officer said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-12-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 12:18 IST
Two dead, 12 injured as minibus plunges into gorge in J-K's Reasi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and 12 injured on Monday when a minibus carrying a wedding party skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said. The bus was travelling from Balmatkote to Badar village when the accident took place near Dhamini around 6 am, Chassana SHO Suman Singh said. A rescue operation was launched immediately and one man -- identified as Mohd Ashraf (25) -- was found dead. Thirteen others, including nine girls aged between three and 19 years, were taken to hospital. One of the critically injured people -- 17-year-old Tahir Ahmad -- succumbed while being shifted to Rajouri for specialised treatment, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023