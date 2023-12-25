Two dead, 12 injured as minibus plunges into gorge in J-K's Reasi

Two people were killed and 12 injured on Monday when a minibus carrying a wedding party skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said. The bus was travelling from Balmatkote to Badar village when the accident took place near Dhamini around 6 am, Chassana SHO Suman Singh said. A rescue operation was launched immediately and one man -- identified as Mohd Ashraf (25) -- was found dead. Thirteen others, including nine girls aged between three and 19 years, were taken to hospital. One of the critically injured people -- 17-year-old Tahir Ahmad -- succumbed while being shifted to Rajouri for specialised treatment, the officer said.

