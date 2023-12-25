Left Menu

Delhi airport sees 8 flight diversions due to bad weather

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 12:57 IST
Delhi airport sees 8 flight diversions due to bad weather
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
As many as eight flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Monday morning due to bad weather, an official said.

The flights were diverted between 6 am and 9 am, according to the official.

A total of seven flights were diverted to Jaipur in Rajasthan and one was diverted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

