Delhi airport sees 8 flight diversions due to bad weather
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
As many as eight flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Monday morning due to bad weather, an official said.
The flights were diverted between 6 am and 9 am, according to the official.
A total of seven flights were diverted to Jaipur in Rajasthan and one was diverted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the official said.
