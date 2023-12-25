Left Menu

Delhi: Traffic likely to be hit in view of Christmas celebrations

The personnel are also ensuring a smooth flow of traffic and informing commuters about alternative routes, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2023 13:11 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 13:07 IST
Delhi: Traffic likely to be hit in view of Christmas celebrations
Slow traffic movement seen at KMP flyover near Singhu border (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic is likely to be affected in several parts of Delhi on Monday in view of Christmas celebrations.

According to police, the churches and cathedrals of the national capital expecting heavy congregation of devotees include the Sacred Heart cathedral near Gol Dak Khana, St Thomas church (Mandir Marg), Free church (Sansad Marg), Cathedral church (in front of the Rashtrapati Bhawan), St Martin's church (Delhi Cantonment), St Thomas church (R K Puram) and St Mary's Knanaya church (Vasant Kunj).

Heavy traffic is expected near Gol Dak Khana and on Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg and other stretches, officials said.

Traffic towards Gol Dak Khana will be diverted from the RML roundabout, Bhai Veer Singh Marg or the Kali Bari T-point, Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road and Connaught Place Outer Circle on Baba Kharak Singh Marg , police said.

A police official said New Delhi district has divided the duty of traffic personnel in three shifts starting from 5 pm on Sunday till the celebration ends on Monday.

''We are expecting that around two lakh people will visit the cathedral near Gol Dak Khana and accordingly, adequate arrangements have been made. Keeping in mind that people may also like to visit India Gate during the festival, we have made appropriate arrangements there as well,'' the official said.

Another police officer said an adequate number of personnel have been deployed in market areas.

''Instructions are being given to the visitors to park their vehicles at the designated places to avoid traffic jams. If anyone fails to do so, appropriate action will be taken. The personnel are also ensuring a smooth flow of traffic and informing commuters about alternative routes,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023