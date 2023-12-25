Left Menu

Raigad cops seize 1,500 kg gelatin sticks, 70kg detonators; 3 arrested

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 25-12-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Raigad district have seized 1,500 kilograms of gelatin sticks and 70 kilograms of electric detonators and arrested three persons for ferrying and storing these items without requisite permissions, an official said on Monday.

On Sunday, a tempo was stopped on Mangaon-Neejampur road and some gelatin sticks and detonators were found, he said.

''The questioning of the driver led us to 159 kilograms of gelatin sticks from a man in Pali, 180 kg from Pen. In all, we have seized 50 boxes of gelatin sticks cumulatively weighing 1,500 kg and four boxes of detonators with a total weight of 70 kg,'' he said.

Three persons, identified as Vikram Jat, Vitthal Rathod and Rajesh Yadav, have been arrested, the Mangaon police station official added.

