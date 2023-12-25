Left Menu

A plane stuck for days in France for a human trafficking investigation leaves for India

PTI | Vatry | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:02 IST
A charter plane grounded in France for a human trafficking investigation departed on Monday for India, after an exceptional holiday ordeal that left about 300 Indians en route to Central America blocked inside a rural French airport for four days.

Associated Press reporters outside the Vatry Airport in Champagne country saw the unmarked Legend Airlines A340 take off after the crew and about 200 other people boarded the plane.

The passengers include a 21-month-old child and 11 unaccompanied minors who were put under special administrative care. Several passengers requested asylum in France.

Two passengers were detained and are appearing before a judge Monday to face possible charges.

