Labourer dies after wall collapses during construction at Jagannath Temple in Gurugram

A labourer died after a wall collapsed during construction at the Jagannath Temple in Sector 15 here on Monday afternoon, said police. After around 45 minutes of rescue operation, the labourer was pulled out of the debris and rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead, police added. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rajesh (26), a native of Satna in Madhya Pradesh. He was working as a labourer in the construction at the Jagannath Temple in Sector 15, Part two. A senior police officer said that a total of five labourers were engaged in the construction work but only Rajesh was there when the wall collapsed, and he was buried under the debris. After getting information, a police team reached the spot led by City ACP Mukesh Kumar. Police kept the body in the mortuary and informed the family of the deceased, they said. ''We are waiting for the family of the deceased and further action will be taken after the family files a complaint,'' said Inspector Jitender Kumar, the investigating officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)