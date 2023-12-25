Delhi: Traffic affected due to Christmas celebrations

Traffic snarls were reported from several parts of Delhi on Monday as people thronged markets and churches to celebrate Christmas.

The Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid Mathura Road and Lodhi Road.

''Due to high footfall and the parking issue in Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin traffic is affected on Mathura Road and Lodhi Road near Neela Gumbad. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch,'' the traffic police wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, police said the churches and cathedrals of the national capital expecting heavy congregation of devotees include the Sacred Heart cathedral near Gol Dak Khana, St Thomas church (Mandir Marg), Free church (Sansad Marg), Cathedral church (in front of the Rashtrapati Bhawan), St Martin's church (Delhi Cantonment), St Thomas church (R K Puram) and St Mary's Knanaya church (Vasant Kunj).

Commuters also took to X to complain about the traffic situation across the city.

Heavy traffic was reported from the Miraj cinema area at Subhash Nagar towards Beti Wala Bagh.

Some of the commuters said traffic was heavy on Mathura Road, near the Saket court and in front of gate number one of the New Delhi railway station.

Heavy traffic was also reported from Majnu Ka Tila, the Khatu Shyam temple in north Delhi, the Tagore Garden metro station, Alipur and other areas.

Heavy traffic is expected near Gol Dak Khana and on Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg and other stretches, police said.

Traffic towards Gol Dak Khana was diverted from the RML roundabout, Bhai Veer Singh Marg or the Kali Bari T-point, Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road and Connaught Place Outer Circle on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, they added.

A police official said New Delhi district has divided the duty of traffic personnel in three shifts, starting from 5 pm on Sunday till the celebration ends on Monday.

''We are expecting that around two lakh people will visit the cathedral near Gol Dak Khana and accordingly, adequate arrangements have been made. Keeping in mind that people may also like to visit India Gate during the festival, we have made appropriate arrangements there as well,'' the official said.

Another police officer said an adequate number of personnel have been deployed in market areas.

''Instructions are being given to the visitors to park their vehicles at the designated places to avoid traffic snarls. If anyone fails to do so, appropriate action will be taken. The personnel are also ensuring a smooth flow of traffic and informing commuters about alternative routes,'' the officer said.

