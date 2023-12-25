Six teenaged inmates flee reformation facility in Nagpur after assaulting guards

Six teenaged inmates of a government reformation home in Nagpur have escaped from the facility after assaulting the guards on duty, a police official said on Monday.

The inmates, all of them 17 years old, fled the facility at Patankar Square here on Sunday morning, the Kapil Nagar police station official said.

''They are accused of crimes like theft and robbery. They fled when they were in the courtyard as part of their daily routine. They overpowered the guards, seized the keys and ran out,'' he said.

Two of them are from Gondia, while the rest are residents of Kapil Nagar, Hudkeshwar, Kalamna and Imambada here, he added.

The city and railway police teams are making all efforts to nab them, the official said.

