Left Menu

Six teenaged inmates flee reformation facility in Nagpur after assaulting guards

Six teenaged inmates of a government reformation home in Nagpur have escaped from the facility after assaulting the guards on duty, a police official said on Monday.The inmates, all of them 17 years old, fled the facility at Patankar Square here on Sunday morning, the Kapil Nagar police station official said.They are accused of crimes like theft and robbery.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-12-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 21:27 IST
Six teenaged inmates flee reformation facility in Nagpur after assaulting guards
  • Country:
  • India

Six teenaged inmates of a government reformation home in Nagpur have escaped from the facility after assaulting the guards on duty, a police official said on Monday.

The inmates, all of them 17 years old, fled the facility at Patankar Square here on Sunday morning, the Kapil Nagar police station official said.

''They are accused of crimes like theft and robbery. They fled when they were in the courtyard as part of their daily routine. They overpowered the guards, seized the keys and ran out,'' he said.

Two of them are from Gondia, while the rest are residents of Kapil Nagar, Hudkeshwar, Kalamna and Imambada here, he added.

The city and railway police teams are making all efforts to nab them, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023