Three dead as truck hits vehicles, causes blaze in Dhar in MP
Three persons were killed and as many suffered serious injuries on Monday after the driver of a truck lost control of his vehicle while coming down from Ganesh Ghat on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.The truck hit several vehicles, which caused a major fire, he added.The incident took place in the evening after the trucks brakes failed.
- Country:
- India
Three persons were killed and as many suffered serious injuries on Monday after the driver of a truck lost control of his vehicle while coming down from Ganesh Ghat on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.
The truck hit several vehicles, which caused a major fire, he added.
''The incident took place in the evening after the truck's brakes failed. The truck broke the side railings and fell on the other side and also hit several vehicles,'' Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh said.
''A major fire caused by the accident engulfed three to four vehicles, killing two truck drivers and a motorcyclist. Three persons suffered injuries. Fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the blaze. Traffic was disrupted on the stretch,'' he said.
The injured have been hospitalised and a probe into the incident is underway, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhar
- Mumbai
- Manoj Singh
- Dhar Superintendent
ALSO READ
AFC Cup: Odisha FC look to seal interzone semis playoff spot in final Group D game against Bashundhara Kings
Pro Kabaddi League: Siddharth Desai stars in Haryana Steelers' 35-33 win over Dabang Delhi
Vasundhara hails SC verdict on Article 370, says 'new' J&K scripting story of development
JNU issues rules for conduct on campus: Rs 20,000 fine for dharnas, Rs 10,000 for raising anti-national slogans
Jharkhand: Outfit of Bengali community stages dharna outside Raj Bhavan