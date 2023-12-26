JSW Renew Energy commissions 810 MW wind power project in Tamil Nadu

JSW Renew Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has initiated the phase-wise commissioning of its 810 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project in Tamil Nadu. According to a press release, the project, awarded under Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Tranche IX, marks a significant milestone for JSW Energy's commitment to renewable energy.

The commissioning of the first phase, accounting for 51 MW, has been successfully completed. The Wind Power Project holds a power purchase agreement with the SECI for a duration of 25 years. This achievement propels JSW Energy's total current installed capacity to 6,822 MW.

Prashant Jain, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "We are happy to announce that we have started commissioning of the SECI-IX wind project which is the first and the largest greenfield wind capacity bagged by the Company. With this, JSW Energy is well placed to achieve the targeted 10 GW generation capacity by the end of CY2024" The SECI Tranche-IX tender, covering 2,500 MW of blended wind projects across India, has paved the way for JSW Renew Energy to contribute significantly to the nation's renewable energy goals.

JSW Energy has set ambitious targets for the future, aiming to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030. Presently boasting a total capacity of 9.8 GW, the company is on track to meet its near-term target of 10 GW by 2025.

Additionally, JSW Energy has locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity through battery energy storage systems and hydro-pumped storage projects. According the release, the company is committed to sustainability, targeting a 50 per cent reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 and striving for Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

JSW Energy Ltd, a key player in India's private sector power production, is part of the USD 23 billion JSW Group with a substantial presence in various sectors, including steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports. The company's diversified assets in power generation and transmission, coupled with a commitment to corporate governance and sustainable growth, position JSW Energy as a prominent contributor to India's energy landscape. (ANI)

