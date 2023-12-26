Trains diverted, traffic blocked in Crimea's Feodosia - Russia-installed officials

Trains from Crimea's port of Feodosia were diverted to depart from another station and street traffic was partially blocked on Tuesday, the Russia-installed administration of Crimea said on Tuesday after reports of Ukraine's air assault.

Ukraine's air force commander said earlier on Tuesday that Ukraine had carried out an air attack on Feodosia. The Russian-installed governor of the Crimea said that the assault sparked a fire in the town's port area.

