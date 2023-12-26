Trains diverted, traffic blocked in Crimea's Feodosia - Russia-installed officials
Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2023 11:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 11:07 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Trains from Crimea's port of Feodosia were diverted to depart from another station and street traffic was partially blocked on Tuesday, the Russia-installed administration of Crimea said on Tuesday after reports of Ukraine's air assault.
Ukraine's air force commander said earlier on Tuesday that Ukraine had carried out an air attack on Feodosia. The Russian-installed governor of the Crimea said that the assault sparked a fire in the town's port area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's FSB says it prevented 18 attacks in annexed Crimea in 2023
Russia's FSB says it cracks Ukrainian network planning assassinations in Crimea
Finland seizes trains from joint venture with Russia
Frontline staff are trained in giving first aid in trains, at stations: Railway Minister
BJP trains guns at Nitish govt, says "ISIS-style execution... shows unsafe environment"