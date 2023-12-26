Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 to unveil roadmap: Gujarat's vision for Viksit Bharat@2047 takes centre stage

In a press conference held today, Rakesh Shankar, Secretary of Planning at the General Administration Department, Gujarat, revealed that a pivotal seminar on "Gujarat's Roadmap for Viksit Bharat@2047" is slated to be a highlight during the forthcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The event is scheduled for January 10, 2024, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Shankar said, "The seminar aims to brainstorm ideas that will contribute towards developing Gujarat's roadmap for Viksit Bharat @ 2047 across various themes and chapters through collaborative deliberations. The session will involve global industry stakeholders, experts and industry players sharing their valuable insights on various topics to define the developed status of a state based on global benchmarks and sharing perspectives on the roadmap to achieve the targeted status by 2047". The seminar aims to facilitate an exchange of ideas among major stakeholders, shaping the trajectory of Gujarat's progress for the years to come.

Rakesh Shankar emphasized that the session will foster collaborative deliberations across various themes and chapters, engaging global industry stakeholders, experts, and influential players. Shankar said, "It will have two technical sessions namely, 'Technical Session - 1 will be a panel discussion on 'Gujarat's Vision for 2047: "Living well" with a focus on health, education and "Nari Shakti": Women Led Development. Technical session - 2 will be a panel discussion on Gujarat's Vision for 2047: "Earning well" with a focus on the Vision for USD 3.5 trillion dollar State Economy, Scope for Agriculture and allied sectors, Industries and Services for the Future and Creating a robust infrastructure of Global standards".

Distinguished speakers at the seminar include B.V.R Subrahmanyam (CEO, NITI Ayog), Adil Zainulbhai (Chairman, Capacity Building Commission), Cynthia McCaffrey (UNICEF India Representative), Chetna Gala Sinha (Founder and Chairperson, Mann Deshi Bank), Janmejaya Sinha (Chairman, MD and Senior Partner BCG India), and Professor Ramesh Chand (Member NITI Ayog). Rakesh Shankar expressed the vision behind "Viksit Gujarat," envisioning a future where every citizen not only "lives well" and "earns well" but also contributes to a "valued" and "valuable" society.

He stated, "Through Viksit Gujarat, we envision a future where every citizen will be "living well" and "earning well" within the fabric of a "valued" and "valuable" society. These two dimensions encompass the citizens' and the state's social and economic development". The seminar aims to be a convergence of ideas, featuring prominent national and international leaders, government officials, and key stakeholders, providing invaluable insights to craft a strategic blueprint for Gujarat's journey towards Viksit Bharat in 2047.

A warm invitation has been extended to all stakeholders, industry experts, and policymakers to participate in this impactful session. For additional details and registration, please visit Vibrant Gujarat's official website. (ANI)

